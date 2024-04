From Cowboy Boots To Double Denim, How To Style The Western Fashion Trend

While it’s fun to lean into the latest trends for concerts and events, Western fashion may not seem the easiest to integrate into your daily wardrobe. But, whether you’re daunted by ostentatious, wide-brimmed hats or feel unsure about how to style cowboy boots, fret not, because there are tons of ways to try the style without looking like a fraud and successfully avoid a trip to the donation bin by the end of the year.