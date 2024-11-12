I Spent $2.6K In A Week — All In The Name Of Self-Care

There's nothing that serves your overall well-being more than a good night's sleep. That's why, in partnership with Avocado — the purveyor of certified organic mattresses, bedding, and pillows designed to help you achieve the best sleep — we tasked Camille Freestone, a home and fashion freelance writer, to document all the ways in which she practices (and spends on) self-care. Read her wellness-forward money diary below.
Day One: Wednesday
8 a.m. — I have a number of deadlines looming, so I get right on my laptop. I’ve been drinking cold brew concentrate with a bit of whole milk, and every day I’m amazed by how excellent it is. Breakfast consists of grapefruit, granola, greek yogurt, and honey — I hate to be this girl, but it is a very nice-looking meal. Somehow that makes the work easier!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
12 p.m. — I often meet an old coworker and friend downtown Brooklyn to co-work (and chat). I can only work from my apartment so much, so I head that way after some leftovers for lunch. We were sitting across from some locally famous New York writers, which gave us a little zest for the day. Got a chai latte ($6.72 with tip) for a little extra burst of joy. $6.72
5 p.m. — I like to do suburban things, like go to the good grocery store, when I’m in this neck of the woods, so I designate this evening errand time. I spent $50.44 for weekly groceries. They have my favorite mix of olives and feta in olive oil and herbs — decadence at its finest. $50.44
9 p.m. — I take it easy this evening with a homemade salmon bowl for dinner. I’m pretty religious about bedtime on nights when I’m not out and about. I try to have lights out by 11 p.m. but be reading by around 10 p.m. (which is when I pop my daily melatonin). I have a lot of trouble sleeping — I have since I was little. So, I like to create a bit of a sensory deprivation chamber for myself, complete with a sleep mask and ear plugs. Clearly, I do not mess around when it comes to sleep.
Daily Total: $57.16
Day Two: Thursday
9:30 a.m. — I have a market appointment to see a new collection on Atlantic Avenue so I decide to make a day of it and work from a local cafe I’d walked past before but never visited. The crisp fall day calls for a latte and croissant ($11.89), and hopefully, that'll help kickstart the morning’s writing plans. My mom loves the shops in this neighborhood, so I do some preliminary browsing — probably shouldn’t get her yet another fancy dish this year, but we’ll see. $11.89
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
12 p.m. — Afterwards, I pop by a nearby drugstore to grab a new bottle of red nail polish because its predecessor was getting a bit gloopy. I’m not a huge beauty person, so getting my nails done incurs an expense I struggle to justify. I throw some mints in the mix for good measure. $26.64
1 p.m. — I’m back home and distracting myself from work with a purchase I’ve been considering for a while: a mattress. For 2025, my biggest resolution is better sleep, so I’m investing in a higher quality mattress this holiday season after years of sleeping on a cheap one I bought in college. I select Avocado’s Green Mattress ($1,899), because it's engineered to retain less heat, so it's naturally cooling (I overheat very easily at night, despite my perpetual state of cold during the day). Sprinkle in ergonomic back support and pressure-point relief and you have one happy no-longer insomniac. I’m going for the firm one for my full-size bed frame. I also indulge in the Green Pillow ($109), since I’m a side sleeper and the adjustable firmness allows me to make the pillow thicker to keep my head in alignment with my spine. $2,008
8 p.m. — I have a work event tonight. Time to go schmooze. I mooch dinner here — burgers and cocktails — which I feel offsets my earlier splurge just a little bit. Life's all about balance, after all.
Daily Total: $2,046.53
Day Three: Friday
7:30 a.m. — I went to bed early last night, so it's nice to wake up naturally before my alarm. Of course, I was in bed scrolling on my phone for a bit until the promise of my morning coffee draws me toward the kitchen.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9 a.m. — After reading a chapter of Martyr! A Novel by Kaveh Akbar and checking a few emails, I set off on a run to indulge in that perfect New York October weather. I decide I can handle five miles but tweak my route a bit to make sure I finish at a Korean food market near my house that doubles as a flower shop — the ones currently displayed on my coffee table are well past their prime. I grab a soda thinking ahead to my looming afternoon knack for a treat. $16.82
1 p.m. — After more emails and a quick breakfast/lunch crossover — I refuse to call it brunch — I head to the laundromat. I’ve convinced myself the time I spend reading in the sun will make up for the dreariness of laundry (I’m down to only the bad socks and underwear). I resist the urge for an iced chai latte because I know I have a soda waiting for me in the fridge. My laundry card had enough to pay for these loads, so I’m not out any money today!
8 p.m. — I decide to stay in since I have lots of plans for the upcoming weekend. I throw together enough scraps from my fridge to constitute dinner. American Gigolo? Perfect solo Friday evening viewing. The clothes and interiors are so good — as are some other things. Since it’s officially the weekend, I shake myself a martini — dry gin with a twist, of course — and serve it in one of my favorite thrifted coupes. I keep a decent stash of alcohol on my bar cart (that took years to accumulate) for moments like these.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $16.82
Day Four: Saturday
12 p.m. — It’s a lazy Saturday morning. I decide to treat myself to yet another breakfast at lunchtime from one of my favorite neighborhood cafes with a friend who lives nearby. They make these insane thin focaccia sandwiches — I always order one with soft-boiled eggs, Italian ham, and mayonnaise that’s to die for ($15.24). I stay sitting in the sun for too long, but who cares? This weekend’s weather is too perfect. $15.24
3 p.m. — I take a Citi Bike instead of the subway to Fort Greene Park to meet a bunch of friends. (I justified “splurging” on a Citi Bike membership because it’s good for my health and transit needs.) That means this trip was free — love using that logic. The park is looking delectable these days with Brooklyn residents strewn about every patch of sunny grass. Feeling great!
7 p.m. — Said group of friends and I mosey along to dinner after lolling about in the park all afternoon. It’s that time of year where despite a beautiful day, the temperatures drop at night. So, pho it is! I still haven’t gotten the Venmo, so in terms of this week of expenses, it’s free, too, right?
Daily Total: $15.24
Day Five: Sunday
11 a.m. — I get a text from friends asking to make a pilgrimage to Greenpoint to go thrift shopping. For my current attempt at budgeting, these sorts of stores are good because I know I won’t find much despite a ton of searching — and it will likely still be reasonably priced. Plus, this is where I might be able to find something my little sister will actually like. She’s a nurse, so I am always buying her things she wouldn’t invest in herself. Last year, it was a nice black leather handbag. Thinking a funky jacket this time? We shall see! I make sourdough toast (I always keep it in the freezer) and scramble some eggs before heading out.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
2 p.m. — We bop around to the local hotspots searching for flea market finds. God forbid, I don’t get a beverage to sip, so I have my chai latte in hand ($5.99). I bought a silver bubble skirt for like $20 — that I intend to style with blazers and brogues this holiday season — and a chunky Lacoste turtleneck; this is my version of wellness. Unfortunately, I don't find anything for anyone else — funny how that happens. $69.99
7 p.m. — Next, we bop to an indulgent reservation at a trendy spot. It’s a #smallplates restaurant with fancy cocktails in Greenpoint. The Venmo came the following day: $69 all in — not too bad for a special occasion. $69
Daily Total: $138.99
Day Six: Monday
8:30 a.m. — I make a French press coffee; today marks the switch from cold to hot coffee to parallel the changing seasons. It is, in fact, a lovely fall day to sit near the window and type up a storm.
1 p.m. — Back to the local coffee shop for a “work” meeting that involves more chitchat than work talk, but c’est la vie. My friend bought this round of cappuccinos (decaf for me, because it’s too late in the day to justify caffeine). When I return home, I do a quick yoga class online in order to continue procrastinating from doing actual work.
5 p.m. — I spot some funky art on Facebook Marketplace — my favorite online hub to browse — that would look perfect in the space I’ve been looking to fill above my couch. I snag the two giant pieces for $100 total — $20 off if I come to pick them up tonight. To the subway I go! I use the trip as extra reading time and I'm back home within the hour. The frames are perfect — and just in time for the season of spending all of your time indoors.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $100
Day Seven: Tuesday
9 a.m. — I have a phone interview for a story with someone in London at 10, so I want to make sure I’m settled by then (read: caffeinated and outfitted appropriately from the waist up). A creature of habit, I do my French press and have some yogurt.
2 p.m. — I make my first cup of tea of the season — peppermint is sort of festive, right? Well, it’s what I had left over from last year. A treat that incurs no cost today? My favorite kind! One can only drink so many glasses of water when working from home all day….My break consists of a stroll to the library to pick up the books I’ve requested. What I look forward to most about the holidays is lots of time to sit around and read.
8 p.m. — I prep a salad and sit down to do something I’ve been putting off for weeks. I finally book holiday flights to visit my parents and, of course, I’ll be traveling at bizarre hours of the day to offset the outrageous holiday premiums placed on the fares from JFK to Charleston. The 5 a.m. wake-up call will absolutely mess with my sleep — but at least I'll have my new mattress. $272
Daily Total: $272
Total: $2,646.74
Reflection
I like to say I don’t think of wellness in the traditional sense. I justify spending my discretionary income in very specific buckets: home, fashion, socializing, and, of course, necessities (health, logistics, etc). I'm at my happiest when I take home a fun, thrifted find or spend time with friends in a cocktail-induced gossip session. That means I slash my spending when it comes to workouts, beauty regimens, takeout, etc. I'd rather go for a run outside in lieu of a pilates class, for example. Of course, it’s not a perfect science. Sometimes, things pop up that blur the lines, case in point: my ongoing chase for better sleep. With the holidays coming up, I’m not messing around with that aspect of my personal health and am willing to (finally) splurge this season — so long as I scrimp in other ways.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT