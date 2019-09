What Exactly Is A Wellness Coach?

But aside from the right certification, what else should you look for in a wellness coach? It's important that they don't tell you what to do, but help you explore what you want to do and achieve, Dr. Wolever says. "Science is making it more and more clear that we will sustain our behavior better when we've determined how we're going to go about changing it and fitting it into our lives — as opposed to having someone just tell you what to do," she says. Your coach should also let you do the talking, rather than try to shove their agenda in your face, she says. "They should be focused on your strength and values, and eliciting your ideas for solving challenges that come about."