Your Horoscope This Week: October 23rd to October 29th, 2022

Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll with the cosmos? The week ahead brings many powerful cosmic shifts. Saturn in Aquarius turns direct on October 23rd, ending the retrograde journey that began on June 4th. It’s time to take the karmic lessons we’ve learned and apply them to our lives. The sun and Venus enter Scorpio on October 23rd, heightening our passions, lustful desires, and intuition. The solar eclipse in Scorpio occurs on October 25th, transforming our lives by releasing and healing the past. Jupiter retrograde moonwalks into Pisces on October 28th, taking us back to the beginning of May. What have we learned since then? How have we grown? This is our second chance to make changes and to open our minds to growth. The week ends with Mercury gliding into Scorpio on October 29th. When Mercury is in Scorpio, words are deep and meaningful — but can sting. Choose yours wisely!