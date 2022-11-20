Your Horoscope This Week: November 20th to November 26th, 2022

The last days of Scorpio season bring us heartfelt expansion. The Scorpio Sun and Jupiter retrograde in Pisces harmonize on November 20, making our aspirations feel and seem attainable. The following day, Mercury and Venus link up in Sagittarius, allowing us to reach for the stars and lean into our confidence. The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 21st PST and 22nd EST, heightening our lust for life and desire for intellectual pursuits. The Sagittarius New Moon occurs the following day, right before Jupiter (who is the planetary ruler of Sagittarius) turns direct in Pisces and ends its retrograde journey that began on July 28th. The 23rd is a powerful day to manifest our innermost dreams, because the planets are giving us the motivation to bring them to fruition. Be clear and concise in what you want and wish it out loud while gazing upon the Leonid meteor shower which peaks this week.