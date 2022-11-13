Your Horoscope This Week: November 13th to November 19th, 2022

The week ahead is bringing out all our emotions — the good, the bad, and the ugly.
The Scorpio Sun connects with Neptune retrograde in Pisces on November 14 and Pluto in Capricorn on November 18. Neptune is adding emotion and Pluto is bringing growth to our lives, aiming to make us more emotionally mature.
Mercury in Scorpio expands our minds when linking up with Pluto on November 14 and Jupiter retrograde in Pisces on November 16. Prepare yourselves for moments of enlightenment and psychic downloads from the universe. Mercury moves into fast talking Sagittarius on November 17, urging us to think before we speak in an effort to avoid problems with others.
Hot blooded Venus in Scorpio is full of desire on November 13, when it shares a cosmic kiss with lusty Pluto. Two days later, Venus and Jupiter retrograde create a tender and empathetic vibe when they harmonize. Venus glides into fun loving Sagittarius on November 16, making our hearts want more excitement and passion. Be careful in how you spend money, as this placement can lead to expensive, generous gifts to friends and family.
Mars retrograde in Gemini and Neptune retrograde square off on November 19, making us feel stuck, unsure, and ambiguous about the future. This transit can be challenging, which is why the best advice is to not dwell about the past or make plans — just be present to turn the aspect in your favor.
With a little self-love and self-care we can get through the week. Remember to “float like a butterfly” through the tense times and to focus on healing yourself.