Your Horoscope This Week: November 13th to November 19th, 2022

Hot blooded Venus in Scorpio is full of desire on November 13, when it shares a cosmic kiss with lusty Pluto. Two days later, Venus and Jupiter retrograde create a tender and empathetic vibe when they harmonize. Venus glides into fun loving Sagittarius on November 16, making our hearts want more excitement and passion. Be careful in how you spend money, as this placement can lead to expensive, generous gifts to friends and family.