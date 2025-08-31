Your Horoscope This Week: August 31 To September 6
Cosmic beings, eclipse season is at it again. The month of August ends with a bang. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on August 31st acts like our first cosmic speed bump after the Virgo New Moon on the 23rd. If you set intentions last week but played it safe or small, this lunar checkpoint may feel like a reality check. Sagittarius energy doesn’t do small, and this quarter moon urges us to expand, to envision bigger possibilities, and to take the risk of aiming higher. This week reminds us that growth often comes with tension, and it’s through working with that discomfort that we actually make our dreams tangible.
Then on September 1st, Saturn, the Planet of Responsibility, slides back into Pisces, where it will remain for six months until February 13th. Think back to March 2023, when Saturn first entered Pisces: what themes, lessons, or responsibilities came up for you then? This return suggests a “blast from the past” moment: unfinished business, recurring lessons, or deeper emotional work resurfacing for review. If you’re experiencing your Saturn Return in Pisces, this next stretch may feel like the final chapter of a long initiation — hard truths and necessary growth, but wisdom is waiting at the end. For all of us, Saturn in Pisces asks us to mature spiritually, emotionally, and creatively. The invitation is to build structure around the intangible (dreams, intuition, compassion) and to practice discipline without losing our softness.
On September 2nd, Mercury re-enters its home turf of Virgo, sharpening our mental focus and communication skills. Words will flow more easily, and systems will feel satisfying to create. But a note of caution: Virgo energy in Mercury’s domain can easily tip into nitpicking or over-perfectionism. Remember: clarity doesn’t require control. You don’t need to have every spreadsheet aligned to the pixel to be worthy of progress. Let this transit remind you that precision is a tool, not a prison.
Then comes a groundbreaking shift: Uranus retrograde in Gemini begins on September 6th, the first of its kind in over 80 years. Uranus in Gemini shakes up the way we think, speak, and connect. Expect surprises in how you use technology, communicate with others, or process new ideas. Retrogrades are reflective, so this energy invites us to examine our relationship with information, learning, and adaptability. With Uranus, the unexpected is part of the package, so lean into curiosity rather than fear.
And all week long, the build-up to the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th is palpable. Lunar eclipses heighten emotions and bring truths to the surface that may have been hidden. You may feel waves of sensitivity, intuitive downloads, or heightened psychic dreams in the days leading up. Don’t be surprised if relationships, habits, or inner truths suddenly feel undeniable. But here’s the balm: this eclipse is tied to a beautiful trine between Jupiter in Cancer and the North Node in Pisces, suggesting that what’s revealed has the potential to guide us toward healing
and expansion. Even if the revelations feel intense, they’re ultimately aligning us with a higher path. Remember: eclipse seasons are cosmic course corrections. The universe shakes things up not to scare us, but to remind us that destiny is always unfolding.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the cosmos is dragging you back into your cocoon… and honestly, it’s not a punishment, it’s prep. Saturn re-enters Pisces on September 1st, bringing you six more months of lessons around rest, closure, and spiritual boundaries. When Saturn dipped into your sign earlier this year, it gave you a sneak peek of the heavy crown you’ll wear starting February 2026 when Saturn fully moves into Aries for 2+ years. That little preview was about leadership, responsibility, and accountability — you may have felt like you were suddenly “adulting” on steroids. Now, Saturn slides back into Pisces, and your homework is quieter but deeper: learn when to surrender, when to let go, and when to stop fighting battles that don’t matter. Think of this as your pre-game meditation before the next big era begins.
Then Uranus begins its retrograde in Gemini on the 6th, and for you, that’s hitting your communication zone. Translation: the way you text, talk, post, and create is about to get a remix. Uranus retrograde lasts five months, so it’s not a quick vibe shift — it’s a slow rethink. If you’ve been leaning into impulsive hot takes or speaking before you think (classic Aries move), this retrograde will force you to reconsider the why behind your words. Are you talking just to fill the silence? Tweeting just because you’re bored? Or are you really connecting? You might even experiment with silence, or switch up your digital habits completely. This is the universe handing you the mic and saying, “Use your voice like it matters.”
And all week long, you’ll feel the shadow of the Pisces lunar eclipse coming for you on the 7th. Eclipses in your spirituality and solitude zone are like cosmic interventions: the universe literally throws the blinds open on things you’ve been avoiding. Dreams, gut feelings, “random” déjà vu… expect your subconscious to be loud. Instead of running from it, listen. If you resist the quiet, it’ll feel chaotic. But if you lean in, you’ll realize the eclipse is stripping away distractions so you can get crystal-clear about your soul’s priorities. Not every battle is yours to fight, Aries. This week is about choosing peace as a form of power.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Saturn re-entering Pisces is asking you to take friendship seriously. From now until February, you’re learning which friends are truly your ride-or-dies, which communities feel safe, and which social networks are draining you. When Saturn dipped into Aries this past spring, it pulled you inward: solitude, retreat, hermit-mode vibes. Now that Saturn’s back in Pisces, it’s like: “Okay babe, time to rejoin the group chat, but with boundaries.” Saturn is showing you that being popular or surrounded doesn’t equal being supported. It’s quality > quantity, and it’s time to prune your garden of connections so the real ones can thrive.
Meanwhile, Uranus is retrograding in Gemini for five months, and that’s lighting up your self-esteem and money zone. Uranus in Gemini has already been shaking up how you make, spend, and value your resources; maybe you’ve been trying side hustles, exploring new income streams, or questioning your relationship with abundance. Now the retrograde slows it down. Think of this as a financial vibe check: are you innovating in ways that actually stick, or just chasing shiny objects? You may suddenly realize you’ve been underestimating your worth, or you may catch yourself in patterns of overspending or hoarding. Either way, this retrograde is like the finance friend who tells you straight-up: “Yes, splurge on that treat, but also, get your budget together.”
And the eclipse? Whew. Sunday’s Pisces lunar eclipse is hitting your friendship and tech zone hard. Expect drama in your group chats, surprise reveals from people you thought you knew, or maybe a connection you didn’t realize had romantic potential. Pisces energy blurs the line between platonic and more-than-friends, so don’t be shocked if someone confesses, or if you suddenly see a “friend” diﬀerently. On the flip side, a long-time friendship might dissolve… eclipses end things quickly when they’re no longer aligned. Take it as the universe doing the pruning for you. This eclipse is forcing you to see the truth about who’s in your corner and who’s just taking up space.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Saturn’s return to Pisces is putting the spotlight on your career. For the next six months, you’re being tested on how much responsibility you’re really ready to hold in your professional life. Back in spring when Saturn dipped into Aries, it gave you a preview of leadership in community spaces and collective movements. That was your social “test run.” Now, Saturn’s final lap in Pisces is like your boss showing up unannounced to ask, “So, do you really want this promotion, or just the title?” This is your time to refine your goals and cut the fluﬀ. Saturn in Pisces doesn’t let you fake it ‘til you make it. Either you’re building something real, or you’re not.
Now let’s talk Uranus retrograde in Gemini — which is literally all about you. Uranus in your sign has been shaking up your identity, your vibe, your appearance, and even your long-term goals. People have probably been like, “Wow, you’ve changed,” and you’re like, “Duh, I’m supposed to.” But this five-month retrograde is less about shocking reinvention and more about asking: “Okay, but are these changes sustainable?” You’re not just here to reinvent yourself every six months because you got bored. You’re here to find transformations that actually stick. It’s a vibe-check from the universe to slow down the rebrand and make sure it’s rooted in authenticity, not just novelty.
And then we have Sunday’s Pisces lunar eclipse in your career sector, turning your professional world inside out. This is one of those moments where something suddenly becomes undeniable: maybe you’re ready to quit, pivot, or take on a bigger role. Maybe someone leaves your workplace unexpectedly, creating an opening for you. Eclipses end things abruptly, but they also reveal paths you couldn’t see before. Don’t cling to what’s slipping away. Instead, ask yourself: “What if this is actually clearing space for the career I’ve always wanted?” Because, honestly, it probably is.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Saturn re-entering Pisces is re-opening your classroom for the next six months — but this isn’t about academics, it’s about expansion. Pisces energy rules travel, higher education, and philosophy for you, so the universe is asking: where have you been playing it safe? Back in spring, Saturn in Aries put your career under the microscope, forcing you to level up professionally. Now Saturn is saying, “Cool, but what about your horizons?” Maybe you’ve been dreaming of going back to school, starting a business, or booking that international trip. Saturn isn’t about pipe dreams — it wants you to create a plan, even if it’s slow, methodical, and unglamorous. This six- month window is about building the foundation for the big leap.
Meanwhile, Uranus retrograde in Gemini is messing with your subconscious in a good way. Uranus has been stirring up your dream life and spiritual downloads for a while now, but the retrograde turns the volume up. Expect vivid dreams, weird déjà vu, and sudden flashes of insight about things you’ve ignored. The retrograde lasts five months, so you’ll have plenty of time to notice patterns. Ask yourself: are these just “random thoughts,” or is your intuition giving you receipts? Cancer, you’re already psychic… this transit is like psychic training bootcamp. Pay attention.
And then the Pisces lunar eclipse hits the same zone as Saturn, so brace yourself for an emotional plot twist. Eclipse energy here can feel like a calling: suddenly, you’re like, “I need to expand, I can’t stay small anymore.” Or, it can look like a shake-up with education, travel, or spiritual beliefs. Maybe you decide to withdraw from a program, or maybe you get unexpected funding to pursue a dream. Eclipses are unpredictable, but one thing’s for sure: they push you toward growth whether you feel “ready” or not. Cancer, this is your sign: expansion is no longer optional.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Saturn re-entering Pisces is making you look dead in the eye and say: “How do you handle intimacy, power, and shared resources?” I know… it sounds dramatic. But this six-month stretch is your final exam in learning how to share your energy, your money, and your heart without losing yourself. Back in spring, Saturn in Aries had you experimenting with travel, education, and big-picture dreams. That was the inspiration phase. Now Saturn’s like, “Okay, but can you actually commit when it’s real, messy, and vulnerable?” This isn’t about perfection; it’s about honesty. Who are you when things get deep? Who are you when you can’t just shine and keep it surface? Saturn is here to help you stop ghosting your own depth.
Meanwhile, Uranus’ retrograde in Gemini is adding a shake-up to your friendship zone. Uranus here has already been pulling you toward unexpected connections, maybe even odd friendships that don’t “make sense” on paper but light you up in real life. Now, during its five-month retrograde, you’ll be reevaluating your crew. Are your friendships mutual, or are you always giving more? Have you been chasing “cool” people just for clout? Or are you finding the ones who really see you? Uranus in retrograde makes you realize you don’t have to network for the aesthetic… you can just connect with people who actually get you.
And then there’s the eclipse this Sunday. Pisces lunar eclipse energy will feel intense in your intimacy zone. Expect revelations about money, debts, or emotional ties. Someone may suddenly reveal how they really feel, or you may realize you’ve been holding onto baggage that’s weighing you down. The eclipse wants you to purge what’s toxic and make space for something more aligned. This is vulnerable work, Leo, but you’re brave enough for it. After all, you already know your worth. Now it’s about only sharing yourself with people who recognize it too.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Saturn re-entering your opposite sign of Pisces this Monday is all about your relationships. Yep, cue the dramatic music. This final six-month stretch is like a relationship masterclass, and you’re both the student and the teacher. When Saturn was in Aries earlier this year, it focused on intimacy and shared resources — basically asking: “How do you merge?” Now, Saturn back in Pisces flips the script to partnerships themselves. Romantic, professional, platonic — they’re all under review. Saturn asks: Are you choosing relationships that truly support you, or are you settling because it feels safe? This is your final review before Saturn moves on, and you’ll come out knowing exactly what you need in a partner (and what you won’t tolerate again).
Meanwhile, Uranus' retrograde in Gemini is shaking things up in your career zone. Uranus has already been throwing curveballs your way professionally, maybe leading you to switch paths, experiment with new industries, or adopt more unconventional approaches. Now with the retrograde, you’re reevaluating your direction. Do these changes actually reflect who you are, or have you just been reacting to chaos? You’ll have five months to slow down and figure it out. And Virgo, here’s the key: you don’t need a flawless plan. You just need to know you’re moving in a direction that excites you.
And then comes Sunday’s Pisces lunar eclipse in your partnership zone — the same zone Saturn’s been schooling you in. Expect sudden shifts in relationships: new commitments, surprising breakups, or redefined dynamics. Someone may step up in a way that shocks you, or someone may fade out just as quickly. Eclipses bring truth to the surface, so don’t cling to illusions. This one is asking you to trust that what’s revealed is for your highest good. If you’ve been ignoring red flags, the eclipse will make them undeniable. If you’ve been waiting for a green light, it might just arrive. Either way, Virgo, your relationships are entering a new chapter… one that’s more aligned with your growth.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, Saturn’s re-entry into Pisces is asking you to get real about your daily routines. This six-month stretch is like a cosmic audit: are you actually tending to your health and productivity, or are you letting procrastination run the show? Earlier this year, when Saturn was in Aries, you got a taste of responsibility in your partnerships, and that was all about balance. Now Saturn’s back in Pisces, and it’s saying, “Okay, but can you balance yourself first?” This isn’t about being perfect; it’s about creating sustainable habits that let you thrive without burning out.
Uranus retrograde in Gemini (first in 84 years!) is stirring things up in your zone of exploration and expansion. Over the past year, you’ve probably flirted with big ideas — studying, traveling, switching philosophies. Now the five-month retrograde wants you to slow down and ask: are these dreams grounded, or are you chasing novelty? Uranus retro here is like the teacher who pushes you to stop skimming the book and actually read it. Let yourself go deep into one thing, even if your airy Libra brain craves variety. That focus will be your superpower.
And then, the Pisces lunar eclipse hits your health and wellness zone. If you’ve been ignoring your body, this eclipse is about to deliver a wake-up call. Maybe a small health issue grabs your attention, or maybe you realize your schedule is unsustainable. Don’t panic… eclipses aren’t here to punish. They’re here to realign. This one is saying: take care of yourself like you take care of others, or you won’t have energy left to give.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Saturn re-entering Pisces is putting your creativity, joy, and inner child on trial. The past few months, when Saturn was in Aries, you got a preview of discipline in your daily life: you were focused on structure, work, responsibilities. Now Saturn back in Pisces is like, “Cool, but what about fun? Do you even remember how to play?” For the next six months, you’re being asked to take your joy seriously. If your inner child feels ignored, Saturn is about to call you out. Romance, art, even baby plans (literal or creative babies) — all these themes are under Saturn retrograde’s microscope.
Then on the 6th, Uranus’ retrograde in Gemini lights up your intimacy zone. This five- month retrograde is about rethinking how you merge with others, emotionally, financially, and sexually. Uranus in Gemini has already been shaking up your partnerships ever since 7/7, maybe even throwing curveballs around who you trust with your money, body, or heart. Retrograde slows it down and makes you review: are you rebelling just for the thrill, or are you really building freedom through honesty? Expect some spicy truths to surface.
Sunday’s Pisces lunar eclipse lands in the same place Saturn’s sitting: your creativity zone. Translation? A major plot twist in love, art, or passion projects. Maybe a romance accelerates or ends suddenly. Maybe you drop an old creative dream and find a new one. Eclipses reveal what’s real. You can’t force what’s expired to stay, and you can’t ignore a spark that refuses to die. Let yourself be surprised, Scorpio. The universe is shaking up your joy for a reason.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, Saturn’s re-entry into Pisces is putting the focus on your home life. This is about responsibilities around family, housing, and your emotional foundation. When Saturn was in Aries earlier this year, you got a taste of discipline in the fun, romance, and passion zone: it was lighter, even if sobering. Now Saturn is back in Pisces, and it’s heavier — are you avoiding responsibilities in your home or family sphere? Do you need to step up as a caretaker, or restructure your living situation? The universe wants you grounded, even if you’d rather run.
Meanwhile, Uranus’ retrograde in Gemini is lighting up your relationship zone this week. Uranus has already been throwing curveballs in your partnerships ever since 7/7: you may have experienced sudden meet-cutes, unexpected breakups, and radical dynamics. Now, the five-month retrograde makes you pause and reflect. Are these relationship changes intentional, or are you running on chaos energy? This is your cosmic check-in: healthy unpredictability is exciting, and instability for its own sake just drains you.
And with Sunday’s Pisces lunar eclipse hitting your home and family zone, emotional revelations are guaranteed. A secret may come out within the family, or you may suddenly realize you need a move, a renovation, or a reset in your roots. Lunar eclipses don’t ask politely; they shake the foundation. But here’s the thing: anything that falls away now was never secure to begin with. This is your chance to build something more authentic.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, your planetary ruler Saturn’s back in Pisces this week, and it’s pulling focus on your voice. This six-month stretch is about communication: how you speak, what you share, and whether your words match your truth. Back in spring, Saturn dipped into Aries and gave you a taste of responsibility in your home and family sector, and that was about getting to your roots. Now Saturn’s like: “Cool, but what about the way you tell your story?” The challenge is clear: stop downplaying your voice, and learn to wield it responsibly.
Meanwhile, Uranus’ retrograde in Gemini shakes up your daily life. Work, routines, even your health habits are all under review. Uranus has already been demanding freedom in your day-to-day, pushing you to ditch boring structures. But this five-month retrograde asks: are these changes sustainable, or just reactive? Maybe you’ve been switching jobs, hobbies, or diets like outfits. Now it’s time to find a rhythm that keeps you both excited and grounded.
And finally, Sunday’s epic Pisces lunar eclipse amplifies Saturn’s themes in communication. Secrets may surface, contracts may change, or conversations you’ve been avoiding may finally happen. Eclipse energy makes it undeniable. For you, Capricorn, it’s a reminder that words shape worlds. What you say, post, or share now can have lasting impact. Speak with intention, because the mic is definitely in your hands.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, your planetary ruler Saturn’s return to Pisces this week puts money on the table — literally. For the next six months, your finances, self-worth, and resources are under Saturn’s microscope. Back when Saturn dipped into Aries earlier this year, you got a taste of responsibility in how you communicate and show up intellectually. Now Saturn is back in Pisces for a final stretch these next six months, and it’s about value. Are you undervaluing yourself, overextending your resources, or refusing to budget? Saturn will make sure you face it, but with discipline comes stability.
Meanwhile, Uranus’ retrograde in Gemini is turning the spotlight on your creativity and joy. Uranus has already been electrifying your passions, maybe even throwing curveballs in love or creative projects. But the five-month retrograde slows it down, asking: are you scattering your energy just for excitement, or are you honing it into something lasting? Think of this as editing mode. Cut the fluff so the real art shines.
Sunday’s Pisces lunar eclipse in your financial and self-worth zone is a cosmic reality check. Maybe money comes in suddenly, or maybe an expense forces you to rethink your approach. On an emotional level, this is also about how much you value yourself. The eclipse may expose places where you’ve sold yourself short. Don’t panic… it’s a chance to reset. This is your permission slip to claim your worth unapologetically.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this is your eclipse week. Saturn re-enters your sign on the 1st and joins forces with the lunar eclipse coming on the 7th — meaning the spotlight may initially feel blinding, but it’s transformative. Earlier this year, when Saturn slipped into Aries, you got a preview of responsibility in your money and values zone. That was about learning to budget your resources. Now Saturn back in Pisces is much more personal: it’s about maturity in your identity. Who are you becoming? What masks are you dropping? This six-month stretch is asking you to take yourself seriously.
On the 6th, the start of Uranus retrograde in Gemini adds chaos to your home life. Maybe you’ve been moving, redecorating, shifting family roles — Uranus has been electric here. But the retrograde is like a pause button. For the next five months, you’re reevaluating: are these changes actually aligned, or are you just shaking things up because you feel restless? Ground yourself before you flip everything upside down.
And then — your iconic eclipse. Sunday’s Pisces lunar eclipse is in your sign, and it’s major. This is not a drill. Endings and beginnings collide, and you may feel like your very identity is being rewritten overnight. Don’t cling to the old you. Let yourself evolve. Eclipses reveal what you’ve been hiding, even from yourself. By the time this energy settles (in mid-October), you’ll feel like a new version of yourself Pisces: stronger, clearer, and ready for the next chapter.
