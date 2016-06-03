10 Stunning Pictures Of Weddings From Around The World

While virtually every culture has some version of the institution of marriage, what a wedding looks like and how it is celebrated can vary dramatically. And if you've only been to Western-style weddings, you may not realize how wonderfully diverse the world of nuptials really is.
Ahead, we've compiled 10 beautiful photos from real weddings all over the globe. While the customs and clothing may be unfamiliar, these images serve as a poignant reminder that whatever the differences, weddings can be a beautiful celebration of love.