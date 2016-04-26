The tradition of white wedding dresses is a relatively recent phenomenon. While brides in Europe and the U.S. have worn them for centuries, other hues (including yellow, blue, gray, and even black) were also quite popular way back when. It was only after Queen Victoria wore white to her 1840 nuptials that the white wedding dress became ubiquitous.
The cuts and styles may have changed, but the white gowns worn by most brides in the West today are not radically different from the one Queen Victoria donned almost two centuries ago.
In other parts of the world, however, traditional bridal attire is quite different. Ahead, 10 extraordinary images that celebrate the diverse wedding styles and customs of various peoples and cultures — from Tibet to Bulgaria.
