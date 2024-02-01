Shop We-Vibe’s Valentine’s Day Sale & Gift Yourself A Free Vibrator

At the other end of the clitoral stimulation spectrum is a wand vibrator. This thing is hefty with a large motor that no one could ever accuse of being discreet. But that has its time and place, too. Its ergonomic handle makes it easy to use on yourself or someone else, so you can share in the enjoyment. This particular model is fun in that it has a touch sensor, meaning the harder you press it against you, the harder it'll vibrate for an intuitive orgasm unlike anything else.