8 a.m. — We load up the boys, and L. drives them to daycare. I put the house back in order and start my Beachbody Pre- and Post-natal Barre Blend workout. I'm 22 weeks pregnant with boy number four and maybe I'm just getting older, but this pregnancy has been harder than previous ones (mostly because of pregnancy acne and lots of emotions). Barre Blend has been my saving grace. Elise Joan's positive affirmations get stuck in my head, and I love it. I'm a beautiful trimester two goddess!



8:30 a.m. — I eat an apple with peanut butter and get ready for the day while listening to my favorite spiritual podcast. We're studying the Old Testament in church this year, and this podcast has transformed my understanding. I take my time with my morning skin-care routine so I can keep listening: CeraVe cleanser, Thayers witch hazel toner, Neutrogena benzoyl peroxide daily mask, CeraVe moisturizing cream, and EltaMD sunscreen. Sometimes I mix in TruSkin Vitamin C serum or The Ordinary Niacinamide serum before moisturizing, depending on how I'm feeling.



9 a.m. — I log on for work and am in meetings until 11.



11 a.m. — I am starving so I have a super early lunch. I make a ham sandwich and snack on almonds and raisins. Then it's back to work for a few meetings and focus time.



1:30 p.m. — I break for a Walmart trip because we're out of some staples: peanut butter (I go for the four-pound tub), Cheez-Its, bread, eggs, sprinkles for a cake I want to make this week, stickers, and envelopes. $41.20



2:30 p.m. — I head home for afternoon meetings. I have a minute in-between meetings so I quickly place our weekly Walmart pickup order for later this week. Since we've been getting Home Chef for dinners, I order breakfast, lunch, and snack staples: apples, mandarin oranges, bananas, broccoli, yogurt, milk, almonds, string cheese, granola bars, sausages, ham, baguette, jalapeño-artichoke dip, Honey Nut Cheerios, seltzer water, and chicken fingers. $89.08



4:15 p.m. — I stay logged on for work if needs arise but bring my computer to the kitchen so I can start on dinner. Tonight is Home Chef chicken lettuce wraps and they look delish. I listen to a Brené Brown podcast about her new book, Atlas of the Heart. It sounds great, so I get on the waitlist on Libby. L. comes down from his office (his is upstairs, mine is downstairs) to cook with me.



4:45 p.m. — I leave to pick up the boys from school. I look like a maniac lugging three toddlers with their bags and winter coats across the icy parking lot with my pregnant belly, but we're totally rocking it.



5:15 p.m. — Kick off the evening routine! We eat dinner, have a Nerf fight, and have a mini piano and reading lesson.



6:30 p.m. — The boys each get a peanut butter sandwich before we start family movie time; we always watch 30 minutes of a movie together to wind down before bed. Tonight we watch some Fantastic Mr. Fox.