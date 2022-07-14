Does Urban Outfitters’ $59 Corset Live Up To The Hype? An Investigation.

When it came to actually trying it on, I will let you in on a pro tip: If you don't have a roommate or S.O. to help you out, I recommend putting the corset on backward, fastening the *many* hooks with them facing front, awkwardly shimmying it back into place, and then putting on the shoulder straps. After adjusting the cups a bit, I took a look in the mirror — and I think I looked pretty damn cute! It was definitely sexier than my usual T-shirt and high-waisted denim, but I loved that I could style it under a blazer or wear a tank top underneath for extra coverage. (Another benefit of corset-as-top: No bra required!) It also wasn't as scratchy as I feared, which was a major plus if I wanted to wear it to a dinner date followed by drinks after.