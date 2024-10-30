Throughout my life, I've had to have a lot of my clothes altered because my body shape was different from the standard patterns other brands use to design their clothes. The biggest issue I've had with clothes, specifically because I have Lipedema, is with the waist-to-hip ratio, as well as with my leg circumference being larger than the size that would fit my hips and waist. Folks with Lipedema typically don't have the same tissue build-up on the waist, causing a very significant waist-to-hip ratio. This often makes clothing shopping very difficult, and, in many cases, causes us to size out of clothing lines altogether. With Jordan x US, we’re serving as many people as we can with multi-functional styles that accommodate as many body shapes and sizes as possible. When designing this collection, we decided to have all of the pieces have a drawstring at the waist, allowing folks to size up to have the leg and hips of the pieces fit looser, but not fall down or necessitate tailoring.