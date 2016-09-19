This Bride Gave Us A Complete Breakdown Of Her Wedding Costs

We rented a villa that almost everyone stayed in during the trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Each person paid their own way to stay at the villa, since it was like staying at a hotel. The villa that we rented had a huge garden and beautiful flowers and trees, so we picked it based on the fact that it was perfect for a ceremony.



We ended up changing the ceremony plan last-minute — literally the day before! — and having the ceremony in the courtyard of the town church. This was also a public space and free. The church courtyard overlooked the Mediterranean Sea.



There were no separate costs to rent the villa, but we had to pay a porter fee and cleaning fee. I think the cleaning fee was $200, and the porter fee was $3 per bag for every bag they carried to the villa. I think we had 40 bags total.

