Usually we’re letting you in on all the latest and greatest beauty products to hit the market — but not today. Sometimes what you really need are the tried-and-true items. And guess what? You've already got 'em.
What if we told you that some of the best makeup, skin-care, and hair goods out there may very well be camped out in the back corner of your medicine cabinet or shower caddy? Your mom has them, you have them, and your kids will probably keep them in stock, too — and for good reason.
The products ahead are bathroom staples that get the job done, but also have a whole bunch of off-label uses. In the spirit of our two favorite things (multitasking and money-saving), let us re-introduce you to the most underrated and ignored products already in your arsenal. It's time to give them the love they deserve.
What if we told you that some of the best makeup, skin-care, and hair goods out there may very well be camped out in the back corner of your medicine cabinet or shower caddy? Your mom has them, you have them, and your kids will probably keep them in stock, too — and for good reason.
The products ahead are bathroom staples that get the job done, but also have a whole bunch of off-label uses. In the spirit of our two favorite things (multitasking and money-saving), let us re-introduce you to the most underrated and ignored products already in your arsenal. It's time to give them the love they deserve.