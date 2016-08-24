Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make A Turkey Meatball, Roasted Tomato & Arugula Salad

Turkey meatballs and roasted tomatoes pack powerful flavor in this arugula salad.
Ingredients
Recipe Instructions
  1. Combine the greens, bell pepper, tomatoes, and meatballs. If desired top with chopped pistachios or other nut.
  2. If using kale, dress the salad and add the meatballs last. If using a different green, pack the dressing separately and dress just before eating.
  3. To make the dressing whisk together 1 part lemon juice with 2 parts olive oil. Add salt and pepper.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
