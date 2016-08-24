How To Make A Turkey Meatball, Roasted Tomato & Arugula Salad August 24, 2016Turkey meatballs and roasted tomatoes pack powerful flavor in this arugula salad.
Ingredients
- Turkey meatballs
- Roasted cherry tomatoes
- Approximately 1 cup chopped kale, spinach, or arugula
- 1/4 bell pepper, sliced
- 1/2 lemon
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 3-5 pistachios or other nut, chopped
Recipe Instructions
- Combine the greens, bell pepper, tomatoes, and meatballs. If desired top with chopped pistachios or other nut.
- If using kale, dress the salad and add the meatballs last. If using a different green, pack the dressing separately and dress just before eating.
- To make the dressing whisk together 1 part lemon juice with 2 parts olive oil. Add salt and pepper.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
