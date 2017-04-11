Tuna salad gets a bad rap — it brings to mind boring packed lunches that we would have gladly trade for someone's bag of Cheetos back in the day. But if you only think of elementary school bartering systems and brown paper bags, it's time to take a second look. A can of tuna salad is not only cheap, it can be stored nearly indefinitely, making it the perfect pantry item to keep on hand for days when you have no idea what to make.
When that day inevitably comes, you don't have to be stuck with just your average tuna salad, either. Ahead, find eight ways to make a tuna salad sandwich that would have been a great bargaining chip once upon a time — and will still make your coworkers jealous today.
We love anything with ranch dressing — and anything that only takes five minutes to make.
Get Taco Tuesday started early this week.
Greek yogurt is both a great alternative to mayo and a way to give your tuna salad a Mediterranean vibe.
Serve it on bread, in a wrap, or on a bed of greens — you can't go wrong.
You don't have to have a cabinet full of fancy ingredients to do a Thai take on tuna.
Another pantry stable, white beans, is a perfect addition to the party in this classic version of tuna salad.
Give your avocado toast a protein boost.
Hearty enough to be eaten on its own, this Italian take on tuna salad is perfect for summer.
