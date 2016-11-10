Jump Around In Virtual Reality With Trampoline Champion Sam Sendel

It's been an impossibly rough few days. So if you're in need of a moment of unadulterated joy, take this time to bounce off the walls (in virtual reality, no less) with Canadian trampoline champion, Sam Sendel.
A Montreal native, Sam's been honing her acrobatic trampoline skills since she was nine and now competes in both individual and synchronized events across the globe (and, if you hadn't guessed, synchronized trampolining is a true wonder to behold). Her accolades are impressive; she's earned first-place medals at the Elite Canada Games in 2013 and at 2015's Canada Cup.
Trampolining, which became an Olympic sport in 2000, scores athletes on the tightness and precision of their moves, along with the actual height they achieve on their jumps. Unsurprisingly, the number-one thing the United States' Olympic trampolining team says about their unique, though obscure, sport is that it's even more fun than it looks.
Watch the video above to tag along on Sam's gravity-defying routine.
A Montreal native, Sam's been honing her acrobatic trampoline skills since she was nine and now competes in both individual and synchronized events across the globe (and, if you hadn't guessed, synchronized trampolining is a true wonder to behold). Her accolades are impressive; she's earned first-place medals at the Elite Canada Games in 2013 and at 2015's Canada Cup.
Trampolining, which became an Olympic sport in 2000, scores athletes on the tightness and precision of their moves, along with the actual height they achieve on their jumps. Unsurprisingly, the number-one thing the United States' Olympic trampolining team says about their unique, though obscure, sport is that it's even more fun than it looks.
Watch the video above to tag along on Sam's gravity-defying routine.
Advertisement