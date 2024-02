Dr. Gottman says that she and her husband Dr. John Gottman have treated many people in toxic relationships, and she’s found that “if people are willing to make changes, I definitely think that some toxic relationships can be changed.” However, she adds that in relationships with characterological domestic violence — meaning that one partner causes serious harm to the other, “takes absolutely no responsibility for the violence, and typically blames the victim for it” — she would not advise trying to mend the relationship. In these cases, she says, “the only thing the victim can do is get the heck out of Dodge and find safety for herself.”