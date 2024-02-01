A Hairy Girl’s Guide To All Things Body Hair Removal

Because I thought girls were supposed to be totally hairless and smooth below the neck, I spent countless hours and dollars in an effort to rid my skin of hair. And let me be clear: It made me miserable! I felt like an ugly, hideous beast compared to the airbrushed, sunbathing models in the Venus commercials. I know we’ve come a long way in normalizing body hair. I’ve seen bright blue tufts of underarm hair on the streets of Brooklyn, and it’s awesome! Seeing other people confidently embrace their own body hair has allowed me to have a much more neutral stance towards my own; and while most days I choose to remove it for my own personal preference, rocking a five-o-clock shadow on my underarms is no longer something that bothers me one bit. Now, that being said, I've been around the block with many types of hair removal — and as someone who still maintains smooth skin most days, I'm here to share what's worked (and what's not) in my own experience of having lots of body hair.