5 Worthwhile Wellness Practices Therapists Suggest

As much of the past year was spent adjusting to stay-at-home orders, losing jobs or starting new remote positions, and making sense of the tumultuous times, mental health took a hit. The uncertainties of this pandemic have driven many of us to seek solace, control, and release through new therapeutic outlets. So, we spoke with mental health experts about the actionable ways in which we can start taking care of our own well-being.
We've lined up five tips paired with worthwhile wellness products that real-life therapists suggest to clients for peace of mind, relaxation, and meditation. Scroll ahead for ideas on how to help kickstart OR add new practices to your daily self-health routine.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
