There's nothing like a sharp-dressed man — just ask ZZ Top! While the suit is key, the devil is in the details, like cuff links, pocket squares, and (of course) ties! If you're looking to add to your collection, Chicago-based company The Tie Bar has every style, color, and pattern you could possibly want. The nifty website has a drop-down menu where you choose the color suit you have, and voilà! It pulls a selection of matching ties that take the guess work out of looking dapper.
If you haven't tried them out yet, this is a perfect time. The savvy men's outfitter is looking to add a new picture to its homepage of one of its customers rocking The Tie Bar’s neckwear. All you need to do is Like The Tie Bar on Facebook and post a picture of yourself (guys only — sorry, ladies!) on its page by November 14 — the winner will be chosen on November 19. Along with bragging rights for having your mug on the website, you'll also receive $250 for yourself and $250 for a charity of your choice! What are you waiting for? There's never been a better reason to get gussied up!
