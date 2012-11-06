We admit we don’t exactly look forward to laundry day, but we’ll also admit that we live for the big payoff — fresh linens, soft towels, warm stacks of clothes, and a blissfully empty hamper. But if that’s not enough to get you through the endless sorting and folding, we guarantee that The Laundress’ amazing collection of household products will do the trick, from heavenly smelling detergents and stain solutions to gentle all-purpose bleach and its signature Wool & Cashmere shampoo. Feeling that nesting urge? Indulge it (and save some cash while you're at it)!
Advertisement