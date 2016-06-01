Play those slow jams on repeat, Taurus. As someone who likes to take her time, June's unrushed romantic energy will bring some relief. Slowing down has its benefits, like helping you vet prospects carefully to see if they can back up their charisma with character. That said, someone you meet on the 2nd could get you all hot and bothered, and you could dive in quicker than you'd prefer. The new moon on the 4th could illuminate a sweet and stable candidate who is secretly traditional, like you.



Blast from the past alert! Passionate Mars is retrograde until the 29th, retreating through your relationship house. Scour your surroundings for "the one that got away." If nothing else, you'll get some closure. Coupled Bulls could lock horns more often with warrior Mars in reverse, but this is also a prime opportunity to work together to resolve a long-standing issue. Deep breaths, Taurus, and remember: You're on the same team. Plan more playdates after the 20th, when the sun moves into Cancer and your fun-loving third house. The Sagittarius full moon on the 20th — the day of the solstice — lands in your seductive, possessive eighth house. Are you in or are you out? Under these moonbeams, you'll need exclusivity and devotion. You might just put a ring on it. This is the second in a rare pair of Sagittarius full moons. The first one occurred May 21, so a connection that's been building since then could erupt into a spicy love-making session. Ahem...get a room!

