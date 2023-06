5 People On Their Complicated Relationship With Tanning Beds

Dr. Kluk reports that most dermatologists will see patients in their clinics who have developed skin cancer or premature skin aging as a direct effect of using tanning beds. The serious skin cancer risk is why it’s paramount to keep a close eye on any moles you have on your body. "Concern arises when any new or existing mole increases in size or changes in shape or color, particularly if darker colors start to appear," says Dr. Kluk. "Persistent itching or bleeding from a mole are also indicators that an urgent visit to the doctor or dermatologist is needed." Dr. Kluk believes that tanning beds should be outlawed, as does Refinery29. That's why we've launched a petition calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to finalize rules first proposed in 2015 that would prevent minors from using tanning beds and require an acknowledgement of the associated risks from adult users, among other changes.