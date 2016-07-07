The Tall Girl's Guide To Dressing Well

"Go high or go home" has been my shoe mantra since I finally accepted my height — all six feet of it — about eight years ago. Throughout my teen years, I was crippled with insecurity about my BFG-esque stature: I towered above the boys I fancied, was over half-a-foot taller than all of my friends, and my gym teachers always assumed I would be the best in my class (I hate sports and breaking a sweat, have minimal to no athletic abilities, and subsequently disappointed a lot of people).



Shopping, too, was a constant struggle. Fits were never quite right: jeans were ankle-swinging, and sleeves showed too much wrist for my liking. On nights out, I was always the one in flats while my friends showed off their new heels. And with my broad shoulders, too, sometimes the cut of a top was so tight, I'd be hunched over like Quasimodo. It was not a good look.



But hold the violins: This story ends quite happily. Thankfully, by the time I went to college, the boys grew, I discovered some of the advantages of being tall (no ID for me!), and I finally found the right pieces to not just cover, but flatter, my long limbs. For those who feel the same, here's what I've learned: Don't feel like a kitten heel is your only option. Don't feel limited by your wardrobe, feel liberated. And ignore anyone who remarks on your height.



I've also figured out how to wear just about anything thrown my way. Ahead, are six fail-safe outfit options and items that will help all the (tall) ladies in the place embrace their inches.