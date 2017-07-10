She put such an emphasis on beauty, pointing out that I needed a wax when my bushy brows got out of control, and recommending that I start highlighting my mousy brown hair when I was 12. This was only one year after I begged her to help me shave my legs and she didn't object. One day, I was a child, and then the next I woke up a woman. It was a hard pill for me to swallow, going from buying my clothes at Limited Too to shopping in the juniors section. Suddenly, I had this round bottom that needed a larger size in jeans. I began wearing padded bras to balance my figure and to create a more hourglass shape than I had naturally. When I reached high school, I became vulnerable to bullies, as many are at that age. My first memory of this came from a girl on my dance team coming up to me on the practice floor.