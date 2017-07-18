I never talked about that moment with anyone, but for a while after that, each time I wanted a second serving of dessert, I would stop dead in my tracks and think about those cold words. Looking back, I'm sure my stepbrother didn't intentionally mean to hurt me, but that experience was a pivotal moment in my long battle with disordered eating and body image issues.

Thankfully, I've learned that, no matter how much you weigh, whether or not you want a second (or even a third) serving of dessert is no one's business but your own. I have encountered plenty of other bullies in my life in school, at my job, and even in relationships. Unfortunately, there will always be bullies, but today I have a much healthier relationship with my body and food. It took many years of working through these issues, but now I have the tools to stand up to any kind of bully.