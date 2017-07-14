In the turbulent years that followed, I compiled a list of grievances against my body:

1. My eyebrows form an unauthorized bridge across my temples to my hairline when ignored.

2. A horde of freckles (impossible to hide with even the best foundation) form constellations on every sun-touched part of me.

3. My hair is a thick, unkempt, curly set of wires when no heat is applied, although it will behave if asked nicely.

4. I have a single hair (Doug) that grows once a month in the same spot on my chin to say hello.

5. My breasts are too big.

6. My hips are wider than my legs somehow?

7. My nose is too long, my lips are too small. Is that a mustache on my upper lip?

8. I can only use prescription-strength antiperspirant.

9. I have small teeth (“like Chiclets,” someone once said).