But now, even at 27, I am still on this journey to loving my body. I struggle with the fact that self-worth is not measured by my dress size, and that the opinion of others regarding my weight shouldn't affect me so adversely. But I still have my moments. Recently, I cried because my wedding pictures came out, and they were less than perfect. In my wedding dress, I was reminded of my protruding belly. During these episodes of doubt and hate, I am reminded by my husband that I am beautiful, and that his love for me is not based on what I looked like, but for who I am. Our society still passes judgment on others based on their appearance, rather than their character, but I still have hope for change. I hope that my experiences will make me a stronger person, and that I can one day love my body for what it is.