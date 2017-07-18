Just the other day, I was chatting with a friend about the imperceptible effects of social media on our actions, our motivations, and our thoughts, especially concerning our own self-worth. She, being a fantastically radiant yogi herself, turned to me and objected, "Karen, you are a beautiful, kind, and loving soul. You need to remember to love yourself first or no one will." While I've never been one to necessarily act upon the candid ruminations of others, it dawned on me that I've been my own worst enemy the whole time. That little devil sitting on my shoulder mocking me and taunting my sanity was, in fact, myself. I immerse myself in the image of "perfection" through continuously scrolling pages until my eyes blur and I can't even make out my own reflection.