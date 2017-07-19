This year, as part of our Take Back The Beach program, we are asking YOU to tell us about your experiences with body talk and self-perception. Below, one reader's story.
I've never been very confident in my body shape. I was a ballerina for 20 years and worked very hard to stay in shape, but I never felt like I was tall enough, or thin enough, or that my stomach was flat enough. I am naturally a petite person, but I've suffered from body dysmorphia since high school.
I went to school in a very small town, and as the new girl in 8th grade, I didn't really fit in because I traveled a lot and came from a bigger area. Girls especially in high school were very cruel and often didn't understand me or the way I dressed and really made me feel like I wasn't good enough. Even in college, the emphasis on having the perfect Victoria's Secret model body was a big thing with my friend group, and really consumed my eating habits.
But, one day, I found this quote on Pinterest, and it really changed my outlook on physical beauty. It isn't about your suit size, or if you have a flat tummy or the thinnest legs — it's about loving your "flaws" and seeing them as ways you are unique. This quote has also helped me bring self-acceptance and positivity to my blog. I know I can't be the only one that spent most of my life picking apart what I hate about my body.
And even though I still struggle daily, if I can help one person love themselves the way they should, then I've done something good. I love sharing this quote with my girlfriends and coworkers. If anyone says they hate swimsuit shopping, I tell them to just put on that bikini and flaunt it!
