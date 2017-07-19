Sometimes, you can hear the same advice over and over, but it takes one person to say it differently — and at the right time — for it to resonate. In all things in life, it's about perspective and how you choose to look at things. One day, I chose to stop throwing myself pity parties, and then ironically, that same week, I came across a very special YouTube channel. This YouTuber had a video talking about body image, and it really struck a chord with me. "You don't wanna look back on your life and think: 'God, I was really miserable, because I spent so much time focused on the cellulite on my ass or the size of my jeans,'" she said. She went on to mention how your physical body is just that: a physical body. We should focus on all the things it can do and has done for us, like heal, walk, run, love, forgive, and give birth.