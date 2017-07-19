I remember looking at my friend with tears forming in my eyes. "I can't wear this," I said as I shoved the dress back into my closet. She knew about my HS, but had never seen the open wounds or the scars. I told myself that she wouldn't have suggested that dress if she had known what lies underneath my shirt. She encouraged me to just try it on. I finally relented. I emerged from the bathroom in the horrible dress, but she didn't even bat an eye. "See? It looks great. Why wouldn't you wear that? Your boobs look amazing in it." I walked over to a mirror. While all I could see were scars peering out from under my arms, she saw beauty. I just stared at her. "This is why I can't wear this dress." I lifted my arms. "So? It's a dark bar. Plus, who cares? It doesn't look bad at all. Have some confidence."