How To Make Sweet Potato Toast

Sweet Potato Toast August 12, 2016
Forget avocado toast, switch it up and try sweet potato toast instead. Yield: Makes 4 slices
Ingredients
  • 4 (1/2-inch-thick) slices, cut on a slight diagonal, from the middle of a large, peeled sweet potato*
  • 1-2 slices tomato
  • 6-10 arugula leaves (or lettuce of your choice)
  • 1/2 avocado
  • 1-2 slices of prosciutto
  • 1/2 lime
  • 1/4 bell pepper
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp honey
  • 2 tsp soy sauce
  • Salt & pepper
  • Red pepper flakes or hot sauce
Recipe Instructions
  1. Toast the slices in a toaster or toaster oven. You will need to toast them 2-3 times to cook them through OR cook the slices in the oven at 400°F for 3 minutes then flip the slices and cook another 3-5 minutes until the potato is just cooked through.
  2. Slice the avocado thinly and arrange it on 2 of the sweet potato toasts, rub the cut lime over the avocado to keep it from browning. Season with salt and pepper and add red pepper flakes or a dash of hot sauce for a little kick.
  3. Slice the tomato and place 1 or 2 slices of tomato on the remaining toasts. Top the toasts with a few leaves of Arugula and a slice of prosciutto.
  4. You can combine the ‘toasts’ to form an avocado BLT sweet potato-wich.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our monthlong lunch plan, you already prepped the sweet potato slices on Sunday.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes, here.
