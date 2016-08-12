How To Make Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers August 12, 2016A delicious lunch served in a conveniently edible cup. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 large bell pepper
- 3/4 cup cooked farro vegetable mixture*
- 1/3 cup ground turkey
- Salt & pepper
- Olive oil & dried spices
- 2 cherry tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tsp thyme, chopped
- 2 tbsp Parmesan, grated
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- In a pan, cook the ground turkey (add a drizzle of oil if it’s extra lean) with a little salt and pepper, add any dried spices you have on hand (like chili powder, cayenne, or cumin), to taste. Once the meat is completely cooked combine it with the farro mix, chopped tomatoes, thyme, and half the Parmesan cheese.
- Cut the top off the pepper, slicing it fairly high up so you are leaving the majority of the pepper as a sort of container for the filling. If the pepper is uneven and won’t stand up without rolling, trim a tiny bit off the bottom (without creating a hole the filling could fall through) just to stabilize it. Remove the seeds, spoon the mixture into the pepper, and top with the remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
*If you're following along with our lunch plan, you already made this earlier in the week.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
