6 Skin-Care Essentials Every Black Girl Should Add To Her Beauty Stash

Every year, that transitional period between winter and spring means warmer temperatures and longer days ahead, a wardrobe overhaul from down jackets to lighter layers, and skin-care product swaps from heavy creams to lightweight formulas.
But, as with any type of transition, updating your top shelf can run the risk of a few bumps along the road: You want products that will provide hydration without feeling too heavy, a radiant glow without having to pile on the bronzer in order to achieve it, and — for those with dark skin — an effective sunscreen that won't leave your complexion ashy.
To help make your transition to spring as smooth as possible this year, we teamed up with First Aid Beauty to round up the spring skin-care essentials that’ll eliminate all trial and error. From multipurpose moisturizers to selfie-worthy lip masks to spa-level facial tools, here are the must-have beauty essentials every Black girl should own for a successful spring reset.