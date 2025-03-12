Pull Off These Spring Beauty Trends with Latina-Owned Brands

With spring on the horizon, we’re ready to retire our cool, winter looks for makeup that feels as bright and daring as the warmer season. The 2025 beauty trends are all about creating your own rules and finding your own balance, from wearing a metallic eye, a light shimmery blush, or cherry lips.
Whether you’re embracing soft pastels for a feminine spring or prefer to stand out with bold retro hues, Latina-owned cosmetic brands have the nail polishes, lipsticks, blushes, foundations, and eyeshadows to help you complete your springtime looks.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.