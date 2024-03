I’m in My Sportscore Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Born in Venezuela in 1993, I immigrated to the United States at 3 years old. Growing up in the heart of New York City , my surroundings, culture, and family inspired my journey to find a unique sense of self-expression . In a melting pot of diversity, it was not just about standing out but also embracing the melange of cultures that can only exist in a place like New York. All of this led to my Mets jersey taking center stage in my wardrobe and “ blokecore ” or “sportcore” — a style characterized by sports jerseys and attire — becoming my norm.