What do you get when you put together a group of successful store owners, powerful publicists, and an awesome fashion editor? Answer: one incredible dinner. Last weekend, Lance Lawson and Jim Wetzel of space519 (one of our favorite places to spend our paycheck) threw a dinner party at their amazing Ravenswood pad to celebrate Christos Garkinos and his successful Decades trunk show, which the duo recently hosted at their rad shop. Also worthy of raising a glass to was the launch of Lance's new blog, The Richmond, a lifestyle portal featuring all of his amazing travels, culinary, and fashionable finds.
Artist David Csicsko, David Syrek of the Chicago Tribune, stylist Annie Barlow, and PR gals Amanda Puck, Kimberly Burt, and Abby Dunn, enjoyed a four-course French dinner prepared by Lance — along with the assistance of social scenester Toni Canada (chief operating officer at the Medical Specialists Centers of Indiana).
So, curious about Lawson and Wetzel's cool digs, dinner, and what everyone was wearing (obviously), we took a peep into the party — and you're invited to come along for the ride. Pour yourself a nice glass of vino (or juice) and pick up a little entertaining inspiration along the way. Of course, there's always Lance's blog to help you with that.