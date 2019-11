What do you get when you put together a group of successful store owners, powerful publicists, and an awesome fashion editor? Answer: one incredible dinner. Last weekend, Lance Lawson and Jim Wetzel of space519 (one of our favorite places to spend our paycheck) threw a dinner party at their amazing Ravenswood pad to celebrate Christos Garkinos and his successful Decades trunk show, which the duo recently hosted at their rad shop. Also worthy of raising a glass to was the launch of Lance's new blog, The Richmond , a lifestyle portal featuring all of his amazing travels, culinary, and fashionable finds.