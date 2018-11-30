Much like our clearer, sunnier outlook on life, our skin tends to fare better in summer, too. As the cold and dehydrating winter weather arrives, so do roughness, pesky dry patches, and lackluster skin. In order to emulate that smooth and glowing summer skin, it pays to amp up your body-care routine when the temperature cools. Start with an exfoliating scrub like Soap & Glory’s Call Of Fruity Summer Scrubbin’ Cooling Body Scrub™, which buffs away dead skin cells using coconut shell and pink jojoba balls, leaving your skin ready for the next step.