While you might think fragrance is only for perfume, we can also dial up its power via our body- and skin-care rituals. As winter draws in and crawling out of bed proves even more problematic, a ritual including scented products can wake you up and instill that summer feeling to set the tone for a brighter day ahead. Zingy bergamot orange is your best bet when looking for an energizing scent. "You smell citrus notes further up the nose, which means these materials do quite literally lift you up," Dove tells Refinery29. "Bergamot is the most enjoyable citrus note to be energized by as it doesn’t have an acidic or sour edge." When it's combined with tropical notes like melon or hibiscus, in your shower gel for example, it becomes a place that reminds you of your favorite summer memories — from sandy beaches to happy-hour cocktails. Try Soap & Glory's Call Of Fruity Bubbles In Paradise Refreshing Body Wash™ to instantly feel like you’re on island time.