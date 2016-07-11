How To Make A Boozy S’mores Frappuccino

Boozy S’mores Frappuccino
Adding a little booze to your favorite Starbucks drink wouldn't be a bad decision. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1⁄2 cup marshmallow creme (such as Jet-­Puffed)
  • 3⁄4 cup cold coffee
  • 1⁄2 cup whole milk
  • 1 1⁄2 cups ice
  • 2 oz Kahlúa (or any other dessert spirit!)
  • 2 tbsp chocolate syrup
Recipe Instructions
  1. Add marshmallow creme to whipping cream and gently stir until mostly combined. Whip until soft peaks form. Set aside.
  2. Combine coffee, milk, ice, and Kahlúa in blender until smooth and icy.
  3. Transfer half of marshmallow-­infused whipped cream to a tall glass and set aside. Whip the remaining cream until stiff peaks just form.
  4. In the glass with the gently­ whipped cream, layer chocolate sauce and the frosty coffee mixture. Top with the remaining whipped cream, graham cracker pieces, and more chocolate sauce.
  5. Be delirious with happiness.
“Boozy
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement
Smores Frappuccino Recipe Flavored Frozen Irish Coffee

More from Food & Drinks