How To Make A Boozy S’mores Frappuccino

Boozy S’mores FrappuccinoAdding a little booze to your favorite Starbucks drink wouldn't be a bad decision. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1⁄2 cup marshmallow creme (such as Jet-Puffed)
- 3⁄4 cup cold coffee
- 1⁄2 cup whole milk
- 1 1⁄2 cups ice
- 2 oz Kahlúa (or any other dessert spirit!)
- 2 tbsp chocolate syrup
Recipe Instructions
- Add marshmallow creme to whipping cream and gently stir until mostly combined. Whip until soft peaks form. Set aside.
- Combine coffee, milk, ice, and Kahlúa in blender until smooth and icy.
- Transfer half of marshmallow-infused whipped cream to a tall glass and set aside. Whip the remaining cream until stiff peaks just form.
- In the glass with the gently whipped cream, layer chocolate sauce and the frosty coffee mixture. Top with the remaining whipped cream, graham cracker pieces, and more chocolate sauce.
- Be delirious with happiness.
