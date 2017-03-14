Smoothie In A Bag
Serves: 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Wait time: 5 hours
Ingredients
1 cup Dannon Light & Fit Vanilla Greek Nonfat Yogurt
1 1/2 cups spinach
1/2 cup frozen mixed berries
1/4 avocado
2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
Special Equipment
Silicone ice tray
1 quart-size freezer bag
Blender
Instructions
1. Distribute yogurt into a silicone ice tray. Using a spoon, flatten out the top of each cube. Freeze at least 5 hours or up to 2 months.
2. Add spinach, berries, and avocado to a freezer bag. Seal bag tightly and freeze at least 5 hours or up to 2 months.
3. When ready to blend, add freezer-bag ingredients, yogurt cubes, and milk to blender. Blend on high, 2 minutes or until smooth. Pour and enjoy.
