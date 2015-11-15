Here's a total-body pilates workout from Shape that improves your strength, posture, and mood after one month. Where can we sign up?
Worried about your sugar intake? The FDA recently announced a new recommended daily limit of added sugar for adults: 12.5 teaspoons, or 50 grams. We're switching from soda to water immediately.
The darker it gets, the sleepier we feel. When you need an extra boost to get moving, check out these tips from Spright to stay on track with your workouts and healthy eating throughout the colder months.
Prevention has rounded up 11 of the cleanest foods you can eat — and their similar but not-so-clean lookalikes. (Hint: When in doubt, shop local.)
Finally, here's a cardio workout from Self that stars a resistance band. It's not for the faint of heart, but it will get you results.
