Photo: Courtest of J.Crew.

J.Crew

"J.Crew does its markdowns on Thursdays. Always double-check both in-store and online for sale prices, because they are almost never the same and shopping online can save you a ton of money. You should also try to become friends with a J.Crew stylist; they will always let you know when sales are, and most will bend over backwards to find an item for a client. Even if they say an item is sold out online, ask nicely if they can do a store check — there are normally a few items around, but not in the inventory. Plus, they will probably give you free shipping if you order over the phone."