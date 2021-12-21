Sephora’s Slept-On Sale Section Is An Extra 20% Off Until The End Of The Year

We must have been really good this year, because Sephora is following up its epic Holiday Savings Event with another banger of a sale. From December 20 through the end of 2021, you can get an additional 20% off Sephora's extremely posh sale section when you pop in promo code ENDOFYEAR at checkout.
Far from being a dumping ground for dusty products, Sephora's sale section is highly slept on, with stock-up-able brands like Kiehl’s, Fenty Beauty, Briogeo, NARS, Ole Henrickson, and Huda Beauty. Plus, if you’re guilty of any holiday-shopping procrastination, the beauty destination is a great spot to buy last-minute gifts that are sure to delight. (Pro tip: Order online and pick up same-day at your local Sephora store to get your haul within mere hours.)
Advertisement
To save you the trouble of scrolling through pages upon pages of stuff, we've combed through Sephora's end-of-year sale gems to bring you the best, we-can't-believe-it's-even-on-sale products — for yourself or that special someone on your list.
Kiehl's Hydration Starter Kit,
$22 $13.20
Two full-sized Kiehl's classics for under $15? It's nothing short of a Christmas miracle.
Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit, $38 $28
This set is worth it for the honey bear hair mask alone, but trust us when we say that the shampoo and conditioner minis will quickly make you want to splurge for the full sizes.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation,
$36 $14.40
This Rihanna-approved foundation offers buildable coverage with a side of dewy hydration that makes your skin gleam from the inside out.
NARS Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palette,
$25 $14.4
$15 for six NARS eyeshadows is virtually unheard of. Don't miss out on snapping up one (or more) of these stocking-stuffer-sized palettes of silky-soft shadow.
Summer Fridays Skincare Regimen Set,
$59 $35.60
Treat your skin to a veil of hydration with this Summer Fridays gift set, featuring a full-sized Jet Lag Mask and trial sizes of a soothing gel cleanser and exfoliating toner.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Peel + Protect,
$25 $14.4
Hit the reset button on your skin with this renewing gift set, which features five Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel treatments alongside a sunscreen mini.
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Shine Lip Gloss + Plumper Set,
$34 $19.20
Advertisement
Don't sleep on Sephora's curated gift sets — in addition to getting to test a bunch of brands in one fell swoop, they give you the most bang for your buck. Case in point: This box of glossy lip favorites.
Sol De Janeiro Venus Rising Set,
$43 $28
Channel the spirit of Carnaval with this holiday set of hair and body must-haves from Brazilian beauty brand Sol De Janeiro.
OLEHENRIKSEN 3 Little Wonders Set,
$56 $39.20
Get three of Ole Henriksen's most beloved skincare products with this trio of brightening, hydrating products.
Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette,
$67 $26.80
This 18-pan palette has everything you need to craft everything from everyday neutral looks to rainbow-pastel dreamy works of art.
shop 9 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.