Commissioned by the beauty brand to inform a longterm commitment to self-esteem, The Self Love Index surveyed over 22,000 people from 21 different countries on their self-worth, happiness, and well-being — and it revealed some surprising insights. Along with the discovery that one in two women feel more self-doubt than self-love, it also found that 60% wish they had more respect for themselves. What's more, it found that the pandemic has actually had a more positive impact on women's self-love than negative, and that social media has a divisive effect on our happiness, providing some women with emotional support while others with lower self-esteem.