16 Self-Care Products Our Editors Swear By

July 24th marks Self Care Day — a day to treat yo' self, as Donna and Tom would say (though, technically, Treat Yo' Self day isn't until October 13). In our fast-paced society, we rarely pause to take care of number one, and this day gives us an extra excuse to unplug and unwind.
In honor of the holiday, we're showing you our favorite products for treating our face, body, and mind. In the latest installment of our shopping series, One Click Wonder, our R29 staffers break down the best self-care essentials in beauty, fashion, and more.
Advertisement
Press play to learn more about our picks, then let us know your favorite self-care finds in the comments below.
Shop This
Advertisement