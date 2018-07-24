Story from Beauty

16 Self-Care Products Our Editors Swear By

Serena Kerrigan
July 24th marks Self Care Day — a day to treat yo' self, as Donna and Tom would say (though, technically, Treat Yo' Self day isn't until October 13). In our fast-paced society, we rarely pause to take care of number one, and this day gives us an extra excuse to unplug and unwind.
In honor of the holiday, we're showing you our favorite products for treating our face, body, and mind. In the latest installment of our shopping series, One Click Wonder, our R29 staffers break down the best self-care essentials in beauty, fashion, and more.
Advertisement
Press play to learn more about our picks, then let us know your favorite self-care finds in the comments below.
Shop This
Herbivore Botanicals
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
$18.00
Drunk Elephant
T.l.c. Sukari Babyfacial™
$80.00
Conair
True Glow By Conair Warm Steam Facial Sauna
$31.99
Wander Beauty
Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
$25.00
Living Proof
Restore Mask Treatment
$43.00
Parachute
Waffle Robe
$119.00
Ugg
Abela Slipper
$80.00
Lunya
Cool Every Body Tea
$88.00
Lunya
Cool Short
$78.00
Lunya
Washable Silk Sleep Mask
$48.00
Elena Brower
Practice You: A Journal By Elena Brower
$16.95
Kush Queen
Relax Cbd Bath Bomb
$12.99
Dame Products
Eva Ii Vibrator
$135.00
Tata Harper
Aromatic Stress Treatment
$80.00
Advertisement

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series