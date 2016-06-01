Meow, mama. You're in your seductive element this June as the sun and romantic Venus swirl through Gemini and your alluring eighth house. Don’t apologize for being a sexy beast. Attracting people is the easy part in June. Finding the keepers may take a little more discipline and detective work. With white-hot Mars retrograde in Scorpio until June 29, it's easy to misread signals. Appearances can be deceiving, but if you pace yourself, you'll quickly find out if there's inner depth to match the surface dazzle. It's a mind-body-soul connection you crave, and the new moon on the 4th could deliver. Already attached? This new moon could bring more permanent bonding opportunities, like co-signing a lease or opening a joint checking account.



Hang the “do not disturb” sign, because the fun happens behind closed doors this month. (A good excuse to refresh that lingerie drawer.) Keep a firm privacy policy in place, though. What happens in your relationship stays in your relationship; involving "helpful" friends and family could just create a mess. Emerge from your love bubble on the 20th, when the sun swoops into Cancer and your worldly ninth house. Now's the time to plan that adventurous getaway for two. Single Scorpios, a vacation romance awaits. Don't rule out a long-distance relationship if the sparks are really flying. And when Mars corrects course and powers forward through Scorpio from June 29 through August, you'll have no trouble distinguishing a summer fling from the real thing. (Not that there's anything wrong with option A!)

