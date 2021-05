"I've been through a lot of transformation this past year," Lee says. "I got a new job, got out of a bad relationship, moved to a new apartment with new people." This new chapter in her life called for trading in her bleach blonde ends for a rich, copper-toned red color. To achieve her desired look without damaging her strands, Lee went to celebrity colorist and co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon, Nikki Lee for her transformation. Nikki, who frequently works with Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, and Hyland, knows firsthand the complexity of achieving dimensional hair color that looks effortless.